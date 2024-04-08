2nd Cir. Upholds Summary Judgment for DePuy in Summit Hip Implant Action

NEW YORK – The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld an award summary judgment to DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. in a hip implant case, ruling that the claims are time barred because the plaintiff discovered “the manifestations or symptoms” of her injury more than three years before she filed suit in 2018.

In an April 5 summary order, the appellate panel noted that Jodi Rouviere did not dispute that she experienced the relevant symptoms from 2012 to 2014, and she connected those symptoms to her hip replacement in her amended complaint.

Rouviere was implanted with the DePuy …