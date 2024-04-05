Maine Federal Judge Denies Taxotere Plaintiff’s Motion to Amend Complaint

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine federal judge has denied a plaintiff’s motion to amend her complaint in a Taxotere permanent hair loss case, ruling that she has not shown good cause to amend the MDL court’s scheduling order, which set a Jan. 15, 2021, deadline for amending complaints.

In a March 29 order, Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine further found the plaintiff’s motion was filed with undue delay and granting it would unfairly prejudice the Sanofi defendants because it would require them to spend additional time and effort updating discovery …