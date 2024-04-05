Bard Must Face Design Defect, Warning Claims in Nev. Federal IVC Filter Case

RENO, Nev. — A Nevada federal judge has allowed claims for design defect, failure to warn and fraud in a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by C.R. Bard’s G2X IVC filter, ruling there are questions of fact as to causation and the adequacy of the device’s warnings.

In a March 30 order, Judge Richard F. Boulware II of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada also found the plaintiff proffered sufficient evidence that her implanting surgeon relied on Bard’s warnings and representations regarding the filter’s safety and efficacy.

In April 2009, Tobie Whipple underwent implantation of the G2X retrievable …