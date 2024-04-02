N.C. Federal Taxotere Hair Loss Case Dismissed as Untimely

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina federal judge has dismissed a Taxotere hair loss case, accepting a magistrate judge’s finding that the claims are untimely because the plaintiff knew the chemotherapy drug was linked to her permanent alopecia, yet waited too long to file suit.

In a March 29 order, Chief Judge Martin Reidinger of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina agreed with the magistrate judge that the claims do not fall under the relevant statute of repose’s “latent disease” exception because the plaintiff’s symptoms manifested 6 months following the completion of her chemotherapy regimen.