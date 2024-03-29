DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

FDA Warns of Class I Recall of Abiomed Heart Pump IFU


March 29, 2024



WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has warned that due to perforation risks, Abiomed has issued a Class I recall of the Instructions For Use for its Impella left sided heart pump.

According to the March 21 notice, the device’s catheter may perforate the wall of the left ventricle in the heart. The device has been linked to 129 serious injuries, including 49 deaths.

The pump is used to assist the pumping chambers of the heart during high-risk catheter-based procedures. It is also used in cases of ongoing cardiogenic shock following severe heart attacks, open-heart surgery, or …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates

May 29, 2024

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo

MORE DETAILS