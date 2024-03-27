DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

5th Cir. Upholds Summary Judgment Award to Defendants in Durepair Case


March 27, 2024



NEW ORLEANS — A federal appellate court has upheld an award of summary judgment to Medtronic Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Corp. summary judgment in a Durepair Dura Regeneration Matrix case, affirming that the plaintiffs failed to explain how the product deviated from its design.

In a March 26 opinion, the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals also agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas that the product’s warnings were adequate as a matter of law and that plaintiffs failed to establish causation.

Georgann Oglesby developed a large cyst on her cervical spine. Dr. G. Alexander …

FIRM NAMES
  • Bowman & Brooke
  • Cone PLLC
  • Morgan & Morgan
  • The Webster Law Firm

