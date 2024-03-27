5th Cir. Upholds Summary Judgment Award to Defendants in Durepair Case
March 27, 2024
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appellate court has upheld an award of summary judgment to Medtronic Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Corp. summary judgment in a Durepair Dura Regeneration Matrix case, affirming that the plaintiffs failed to explain how the product deviated from its design.
In a March 26 opinion, the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals also agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas that the product’s warnings were adequate as a matter of law and that plaintiffs failed to establish causation.
Georgann Oglesby developed a large cyst on her cervical spine. Dr. G. Alexander …
