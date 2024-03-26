Philips CPAP MDL Reps Seek Final Approval of $467.5 Million Economic Loss Settlement

PITTSBURGH — Economic loss class representatives in the MDL for cases involving Philips Respironics’ recalled CPAP and BiPAP machines have asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to issue final approval of a $467.5 million settlement, explaining that only a few objections remain.

In a March 21 brief filed before Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the representatives explained that if the deal is approved, “eligible class members will receive substantial monetary benefits,” including reimbursement for recalled devices, device return and replacement awards, and payer awards.

The MDL court preliminarily approved the settlement …