Calif. Taxotere Hair Loss Plaintiff Denied Leave to Amend Complaint

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has denied a plaintiff’s motion to amend her complaint in a Taxotere permanent hair loss case, ruling that doing so would contravene an earlier order from the multidistrict litigation court that barred such amendments.

In a March 13 order, Judge Susan Illston of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California added that the plaintiff waited too long, with no explanation, to seek to amend her complaint.

Regina McMillian was treated with Taxotere (docetaxel) from Oct. 3, 2013, to Dec. 5, 2013, to treat her early-stage breast cancer.

McMillian alleges …