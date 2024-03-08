DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Mich. High Court To Review Rulings Barring Probe of Lilly’s Insulin Pricing


March 8, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's highest court has agreed to review an order barring the state attorney general from investigating Eli Lilly & Co.’s insulin pricing practices on the basis that the drug maker’s manufacture and sale of insulin is authorized by federal law.

The Michigan Supreme Court will consider whether an investigation of suspected illegal business practices is barred when the business sells products or services authorized for sale by a law administered by a state or federal agency, regardless of allegations concerning how they conduct that business.

In January 2022, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched an investigation into …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

March 27, 2024 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Ozempic MDL Conference: Updates from the Status Hearing

March 15, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia

MORE DETAILS