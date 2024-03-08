Mich. High Court To Review Rulings Barring Probe of Lilly’s Insulin Pricing

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's highest court has agreed to review an order barring the state attorney general from investigating Eli Lilly & Co.’s insulin pricing practices on the basis that the drug maker’s manufacture and sale of insulin is authorized by federal law.

The Michigan Supreme Court will consider whether an investigation of suspected illegal business practices is barred when the business sells products or services authorized for sale by a law administered by a state or federal agency, regardless of allegations concerning how they conduct that business.

In January 2022, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched an investigation into …