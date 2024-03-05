Benzene-Containing Sunscreen Lawsuit Against J&J Dismissed for Now

ATLANTA — A Georgia federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit in which a woman alleged that high levels of benzene in Neutrogena sunscreens caused her to develop cancer, ruling that she failed to establish that the products she used did in fact contain benzene.

In a Feb. 20 order, Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia allowed the plaintiff to amend her complaint within 14 days.

Debra Cascio began using Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena Beach Defense sunscreens in or around 2016. She used the sunscreens three to four times …