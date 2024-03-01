Parties in Davol, Bard Federal Hernia Mesh MDL Head to Mediation

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio federal judge has ordered parties in the Davol Inc. and C.R. Bard Inc. hernia repair mesh multidistrict litigation to attend an in-person mediation session on March 25 and 26.

In a Feb. 29 order, Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio instructed the parties to notify the court by May 24 if they are unable to resolve the actions.

The mediation will involve key representatives from plaintiffs and defendants, including court-appointed mediator John Jackson, and members of the Plaintiffs’ Negotiation Committee, alongside representatives with negotiating authority from …