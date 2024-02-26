LifeCell Must Face Trial in N.J. Bellwether Strattice Hernia Mesh Case, Judge Rules
February 26, 2024
- Order
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey judge has denied LifeCell’s motion for summary judgment in the first bellwether Strattice hernia mesh case, finding the plaintiff presented sufficient evidence that LifeCell failed to adequately warn her implanting surgeon of the product’s risks and presented a feasible, alternative design.
Pursuant to the Feb. 23 order issued by Judge John C. Porto of the New Jersey Superior Court, trial in the bellwether case will begin on May 4.
On Feb. 26, 2007, LifeCell submitted its 510(k) premarket notification for its Regenerative Tissue Matrix Surgical Mesh, aka Strattice.
Theresa Blakely was implanted …
- Cohen & Malad
- Ketterer Browne & Associates
