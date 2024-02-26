Sanofi’s Motion to Dismiss 42 Taxotere Hair Loss Cases Denied for Now

NEW ORLEANS — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging permanent hair loss caused by the chemotherapy drug Taxotere has denied without prejudice Sanofi-Aventis US LLC’s motion to dismiss 42 cases in which each plaintiff has died but no motions to substitute have been filed.

In a Feb. 23 order, Judge Jane Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana explained that the motion must be denied as of now because Sanofi failed to provide proof of personal service on non-party successors or personal representatives.

Plaintiffs in the MDL sued several pharmaceutical companies, including …