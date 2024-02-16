Two New Wrongful Death Lawsuits Filed in Gardasil MDL Docket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Merck & Company Inc. has been hit with two new wrongful death lawsuits alleging that its Gardasil human papillomavirus (HBV) vaccine caused two pre-teen girls to develop fatal autoimmune and neurological dysfunction.

The two cases were filed on Feb. 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina as part of the Gardasil products liability multidistrict litigation, MDL 3036.

According to the complaints, Isabella Zuggi, 10, died 10 weeks after receiving Gardasil, and the cause of death was listed as Acute Encephalitis Associated with Anti-MOG Antibody Production.

Sidney Figueroa, 12, received two …