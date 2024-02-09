Fraud, Warranty Claims Trimmed from Ala. Federal Implantable Port Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has slashed claims for breach of express and implied warranties and fraud from an implantable port lawsuit filed against AngioDynamics Inc. and denied the plaintiff leave to amend his complaint a second time.

According to the Feb. 7 order issued by Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the remaining claims are for violation of the Alabama Extended Manufacturer’s Liability Doctrine and negligence and wantonness.

In December 2020, James Morris was implanted with AngioDynamics’ CT Titanium Port — a vascular access device used …