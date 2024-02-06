Lilly Prevails in Wash. Federal Cialis Stroke Warning Case

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has awarded Eli Lilly & Co. summary judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to adequately warn doctors that its erectile dysfunction drug Cialis can cause strokes, ruling that the claims are barred by the learned intermediary doctrine.

In a Feb. 5 order, Judge John Coughenour of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington cited the prescribing doctor’s testimony that he was aware of the drug’s risks and would not have acted differently had the label contained a different warning.

David Dearinger alleged he had an intracranial brain hemorrhage less …