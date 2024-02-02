DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Davol, Bard Prevail on Warning, Fraud Claims in Bellwether Hernia Mesh Case


February 2, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio federal judge has awarded Davol Inc. and C.R. Bard Inc. summary judgment on claims for failure to warn in a bellwether hernia mesh product case, ruling that that the plaintiff failed to prove that his surgeon would have acted differently had he been given different warnings.

In a Feb. 1 order, Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio also awarded defendants on the fraud-based claims, noting that the plaintiff’s surgeon did not rely upon their warnings or instructions for use in deciding to use the product.

In …

FIRM NAMES
  • Holland & Knight
  • Hollis Law Firm
  • Reed Smith
  • Rueb Stoller Daniel LLP
  • Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Ozempic MDL Developments

February 09, 2024

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS