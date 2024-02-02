Parties in Tepezza MDL Agree Upon Document Production Protocol

CHICAGO — The parties in the Tepezza hearing loss MDL told an Illinois federal judge that they have reached an agreement regarding the production of documents, with defendant Horizon Therapeutics Inc. agreeing to produce documents from less than 65 custodians.

The Jan. 29 stipulated case management order filed before Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the U.S. District court for the Northern District of Illinois states that if the plaintiffs’ leadership committee believes there is good cause for production from additional, identified custodians, it will meet and confer with Horizon.

“To the extent documents exist for each identified custodian, the …