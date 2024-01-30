Manufacturing, Warranty Claims Slashed from Mass. Federal Pelvic Mesh Case
January 30, 2024
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed claims for manufacturing defect and breach of warranties from a Boston Scientific pelvic mesh case, finding the plaintiff failed to allege how the device “deviated from the norm” and did not provide the defendant with pre-suit notice of her warranty claims.
In a Jan. 29 order, Judge Richard G. Stearns of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts dismissed the claims with prejudice.
On Aug. 21, 2019, Arkansas resident Mona Lisa Hinton was implanted with Boston Scientific Corp.’s Obtryx II Transobturator Mid-Urethral Sling System (the Product) to treat urinary incontinence …
