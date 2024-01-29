Plaintiff Denied Leave to Amend in Ala. Federal Taxotere Hair Loss Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has refused to allow a plaintiff to amend her complaint in a Taxotere permanent hair loss case that had been transferred from the federal MDL docket, explaining that she did not timely file a motion to amend in the time allowed by MDL court.

In a Jan. 26 order, Chief Judge Emily C. Marks of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama ruled that because the plaintiff has failed to amend her complaint in the six years that her case has been pending with no justification, she engaged in undue …