Trial in Calif. Federal Taxotere Hair Loss Case Set for September 2025

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A scheduling order has been issued in a California federal lawsuit accusing Sanofi-Aventis of failing to warn that its chemotherapy drug Taxotere can cause permanent hair loss, with trial set to begin on Sept. 30, 2025.

In the Jan. 24 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California held that non-expert discovery is due by Dec. 5, 2024, and expert discovery by Feb. 11, 2025.

Former California resident Maxine Belser-Gaston — who now lives in Texas — alleges she developed permanent hair loss after being administered Taxotere for her breast cancer between December 2009 …