Tylenol MDL Plaintiffs Ordered to Show Cause Following Exclusion of Experts

NEW YORK — The judge overseeing the Tylenol (acetaminophen) MDL has ordered the remaining plaintiffs to show cause why their cases should proceed in light of her December order excluding all five of their expert witnesses.

Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued the order on Jan. 16, following her ruling that plaintiffs “do not have admissible evidence to demonstrate that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen causes either ASD or ADHD in offspring.”

In the Dec. 18 opinion, Judge Cote found that while the experts are “eminently qualified,” their opinions are unreliable …