Exactech MDL Plaintiffs Seek Production of Design/Regulatory Docs, Custodian Files

NEW YORK — Plaintiffs in the Exactech orthopedic implant MDL have asked the court to compel defendants to complete production of core design and regulatory documents that are required to be maintained by device manufacturers under federal law.

In a Jan. 10 letter filed before Magistrate Judge Marcia M. Henry, the plaintiffs also seek production of the files of nine contested custodians who allegedly “have critical evidence not otherwise captured by the agreed upon custodians.”

“Despite incremental progress on limited issues, Exactech continues4 to obstruct and delay discovery in this case by refusing to provide core design non-custodial documents that …