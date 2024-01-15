Plaintiff Denied Sales Rep Depositions in Bellwether Davol/Bard Hernia Mesh Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio federal judge has denied a plaintiff’s motion to extend case-specific fact discovery to depose two sales representatives in a bellwether hernia mesh lawsuit against Davol Inc. and C.R. Bard Inc., ruling that their testimony is not critical to his claims.

In a Jan. 10 order, Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio further found the plaintiff failed to explain why he did not seek the depositions before the close of discovery.

Jacob Bryan was implanted with defendants’ large 3DMax mesh in 2012 to repair a direct left …