Ky. Judge Denies Ethicon’s Motion to Exclude Expert Rosenzweig’s Testimony

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has denied Ethicon Inc.’s motion to exclude the causation testimony of Dr. Bruce Rosenzweig, rejecting its argument that the plaintiff failed to properly designate him as a causation expert.

On Jan. 9, Judge Karen K. Caldwell of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky found the plaintiff designated Dr. Rosenzweig as an expert in compliance with an MDL court order.

In 2012, Connie Thacker sued Ethicon and its parent corporation Johnson & Johnson, alleging she was injured by Ethicon’s pelvic mesh devices, Prolift and TVT-S, which she received on May …