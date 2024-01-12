Breach of Warranty Claim in La. Federal Ozempic Action Dismissed for Good

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a breach of express warranty claim asserted in a lawsuit accusing Novo Nordisk A/S of failing to warn that its type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic can cause severe gastrointestinal issues.

On Jan. 9, Judge James D. Cain Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana explained that the claim had been dismissed in early December with leave to amend, but the plaintiff never filed an amended complaint.

Ozempic (semaglutide) stimulates insulin production and reducing glucose production in the liver helping to lower blood sugar …