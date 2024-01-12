Taxotere MDL Judge Strikes Certain Plaintiff Expert Testimony as Improper

NEW ORLEANS — The judge overseeing the federal Taxotere hair loss MDL docket has stricken testimony in which one of the plaintiffs’ experts opined that the chemotherapy drug Taxotere (docetaxel) causes permanent chemotherapy-induced alopecia, ruling that the expert was prohibited from making such an opinion.

In a Jan. 8 order, Judge Jane T. Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana also struck references to label changes made by another plaintiffs’ expert, noting that such evidence was previously excluded by the court under Federal Rule of Evidence 407.

Plaintiffs in the MDL are suing …