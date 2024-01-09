Braun Denied Summary Judgment in Wis. Federal IVC Filter Action
January 9, 2024
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge has allowed claims for design defect and negligence to proceed against B Braun in lawsuit alleging that its VenaTech LP IVC Filter had a propensity to migrate and caused a woman to sustain injuries as a result.
Judge William E. Duffin of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin ruled there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s injuries were caused by the filter’s lack of migration resistance.
Jeannine Janet Rivers, then 49, underwent gastric bypass surgery on July 12, 2011. In part because she had suffered a …
