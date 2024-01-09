Bard Prevails in IVC Filter Case After Judge Deems Plaintiff’s Affidavit a Sham

DENVER — A Colorado federal judge has dismissed a C.R. Bard IVC filter injury case, ruling the claims are time-barred because, according to the evidence, she was aware of the alleged cause of her injuries more than three years before filing suit.

Judge Daniel D. Domenico of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado awarded C.R. Bard Inc. summary judgment after determining that an affidavit filed by the plaintiff in an attempt to change her deposition testimony was a sham.

Karen Stanford underwent implantation of an Eclipse IVC filter in 2013. After experiencing complications allegedly caused by the …