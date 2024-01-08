Philips Asserts False Advertising, Deceptive Practices Counterclaims Against SoClean

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In response to allegations that it made disparaging statements to SoClean Inc.’s customers about its disinfecting equipment, Koninklijke Philips says the company has long known that its ozone cleaning devices could “eat away” at CPAP and BiPAP devices from the inside.

In a Jan. 5 brief filed before Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania says that according to SoClean’s internal memos, the company was aware of ozone’s destructive properties for years,” yet “fed Philips Respironics PAP users and distributors a stream of false and unfounded claims that its …