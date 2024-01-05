Filshie Clips Makers Sued in Conn. Federal Court Over Migration Issues

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Kentucky woman has sued the makers of Filshie Clips in federal court, accusing them of failing to adequately warn patients and doctors that the permanent birth control devices can migrate from the fallopian tubes, requiring surgery and resulting in severe and permanent injuries.

The Jan. 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut says defendants had received adverse reports and knew or should have known Filshie Clips had a significant propensity to migrate.

Named as defendants are The Cooper Companies Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc. and Femcare LTD.