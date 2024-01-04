4th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Lawsuit Targeting Purolite’s Cholesterol Drug

BALTIMORE — The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld dismissal of a lawsuit alleging gastrointestinal injuries caused by a cholesterol drug, ruling that its manufacturer, Purolite Corp., adequately warned the prescribing doctor of the drug’s risks.

In a Jan. 3 order, the appellate court noted the plaintiff herself pled that her doctor was aware of cholestyramine’s side effects, but told her to take the drug anyway.

Mariana Savu took cholestyramine for five months in 2019 to treat mycotoxin-induced illness following exposure to toxic mold and began to experience severe stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness, rapid breathing, and confusion. She …