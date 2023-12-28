Negligence Claim Against Abbott in Heart Valve Case Preempted, Calif. Appeals Court Rules
December 28, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
LOS ANGELES — A claim filed against Abbott Laboratories Inc. in connection with its representative’s allegedly negligent conduct during a surgery is preempted because it seeks to impose state law requirements that are "different from, or in addition to" those mandated by federal law, a California appeals court has ruled.
In a Dec. 21 order, the California Court of Appeal, 2nd District, explained that “federal law expressly preempts any claim that would allow a fact finder to employ a duty of care different from or in addition to the FDA's requirements.”
Here, the plaintiff alleged the Abbott representative was required …
FIRM NAMES
- Mayer Brown LLP
- Winston & Strawn
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick