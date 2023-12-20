Plaintiffs’ Causation Experts Excluded in Tylenol ASD/ADHD MDL

NEW YORK — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging a link between prenatal ingestion of acetaminophen and ASD or ADHD has granted defendants’ motions to bar all five of plaintiffs’ expert witnesses, finding they “do not have admissible evidence to demonstrate that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen causes either in offspring.”

In a Dec. 18 opinion, Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found that while the experts are “eminently qualified,” their opinions are unreliable because they improperly applied a “transdiagnostic” approach to neurodevelopmental disorders that ignores the meaningful …