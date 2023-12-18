Dr. Stephen Li Stricken as Expert from Ariz. Federal Hip Implant Case

PHOENIX — An Arizona federal judge has granted DePuy Orthopaedics Inc.’s motion to strike plaintiffs’ expert Dr. Stephen Li in a Pinnacle hip system case, ruling that allowing him to testify as a lay witness would contravene the court’s previous order excluding his expert testimony.

In a Dec. 15 order, Judge Susan M. Brnovich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona explained that Dr. Li’s lay testimony regarding the difference between wear debris from metal-on-metal and polyethylene- based implants “largely overlaps” with what he would have testified had he been qualified as an expert.

