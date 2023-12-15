Mo. Federal Judge Dismisses Implantable Port Action as Untimely
December 15, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which a woman alleges a SmartPort CT-Injectable Port caused her to develop a life-threatening infection, ruling that it is barred by the state’s five-year statute of limitations.
In a Dec. 7 order, Judge Douglas Harpool of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri found the plaintiff’s doctors knew the cause of her injury when she developed infections in 2012, and at the latest by January 2013 when the SmartPort was surgically removed.
The SmartPort is a totally implantable vascular access device designed to provide …
FIRM NAMES
- Balaban Law LLC
- Brown & James
- Holland & Knight
- Langdon & Emison
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick