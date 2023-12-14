Ohio Federal Judge Dismisses Boston Scientific Pelvic Mesh Case

CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which a woman alleged she was injured by Boston Scientific Corp. (BSC)’s pelvic mesh device, explaining that her amended complaint provides only conclusory allegations that do not support the product liability claims.

In a Dec. 11 order, Judge James R. Knepp II of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio explained that the Ohio Products Liability Act “requires more, even at the pleading stage,” than a “naked allegation that a product failed, without more.”

Sondra Williams alleges she underwent a bladder surgery on Sept. …