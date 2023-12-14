Ozempic Lawsuit Proceeds Against Novo Nordisk in La. Federal Court

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Novo Nordisk A/S of failing to warn that its type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic can cause severe gastrointestinal issues, ruling the plaintiff adequately alleged the drug maker’s warnings were inadequate.

In a Dec. 12 order, Judge James D. Cain Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana also dismissed the breach of express warranty claim with leave to amend, and deferred ruling on the claims for punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.

Ozempic (semaglutide) stimulates insulin production and reducing glucose production …