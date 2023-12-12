U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Review Defense Ruling in CoolSculpting Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc of failing to warn that its CoolSculpting device can cause paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), letting stand two lower court rulings that the warnings were adequate as a matter of law.

The high court denied the plaintiff’s petition for certiorari on Dec. 11.

CoolSculpting is a medical device intended to freeze away fat without surgery. Zeltiq, the manufacturer of the CoolSculpting system, cleared its product with the FDA as a Class II prescription medical device in 2010, and it is sold to …