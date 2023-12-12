U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Review Defense Ruling in CoolSculpting Case
December 12, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc of failing to warn that its CoolSculpting device can cause paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), letting stand two lower court rulings that the warnings were adequate as a matter of law.
The high court denied the plaintiff’s petition for certiorari on Dec. 11.
CoolSculpting is a medical device intended to freeze away fat without surgery. Zeltiq, the manufacturer of the CoolSculpting system, cleared its product with the FDA as a Class II prescription medical device in 2010, and it is sold to …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Suboxone (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) Film Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Litigation - MDL No. 3092
December 18, 2023
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick