Ozempic, Mounjaro Lawsuit Survives Dismissal Motion in La. Federal Court

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. of failing to warn that their type 2 diabetes drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro can cause severe gastrointestinal issues, ruling the plaintiff adequately alleged her claims for inadequate warning.

In orders issued on Dec. 8 and 11, Judge James D. Cain Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana also dismissed the breach of express warranty claim with leave to amend, and deferred ruling on the claims for punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.

Ozempic …