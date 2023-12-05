DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

JPML Asked to Create MDL Docket for Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro Cases


December 5, 2023


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for cases in which patients allege they suffered gastrointestinal and associated injuries after receiving glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

In a Dec. 1 motion, plaintiffs seek transfer of the 18 cases pending in 11 district courts to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana before Judge James D. Cain Jr.

“Plaintiffs seek to recover under theories of negligence, strict liability, breach of warranty, fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, and violation of state statutes,” …

