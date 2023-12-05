Action Targeting Braun IVC Filter Proceeds in Fla. Federal Court
December 5, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has refused to dismiss claims for failure to warn, design defect and negligence in a B. Braun Medical IVC filter case, ruling the plaintiff adequately alleged that the device had a high risk of failure and that the company failed to warn as such.
In a Dec. 4 order, Judge Tom Barber of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida also allowed a claim for negligent misrepresentation to proceed, finding it meets the specificity requirements of Rule 9(b).
Donald Wade underwent implantation of Braun’s Vena Tech 30D IVC filter on …
