Action Targeting Braun IVC Filter Proceeds in Fla. Federal Court

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has refused to dismiss claims for failure to warn, design defect and negligence in a B. Braun Medical IVC filter case, ruling the plaintiff adequately alleged that the device had a high risk of failure and that the company failed to warn as such.

In a Dec. 4 order, Judge Tom Barber of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida also allowed a claim for negligent misrepresentation to proceed, finding it meets the specificity requirements of Rule 9(b).

Donald Wade underwent implantation of Braun’s Vena Tech 30D IVC filter on …