Biomet Awarded Summary Judgment 2nd Time in La. Shoulder Implant Case

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has awarded Biomet summary judgment in a prosthetic shoulder case, ruling the plaintiff failed to show the device was defectively designed or manufactured, or how his surgeon was inadequately warned of the device’s risks.

In a Dec. 1 order, Judge Greg G. Guidry of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana concluded that the plaintiff failed to support his claims under the Louisiana Products Liability Act.

In December 2016, Andrew Bruno was implanted with a Biomet prosthetic shoulder device. Two weeks later, Bruno told the surgeon, Dr. Kevin Doulens, that …