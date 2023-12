FDA Says Seizure Meds May Cause Rare, Life-Threatening Reaction

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned that certain antiseizure drugs can cause a rare life-threatening reaction that initially presents as a rash but can quickly progress, resulting in injury to internal organs, leading to hospitalization and sometimes death.

According to the Nov. 28 alert, the hypersensitivity reaction, called Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS), has been linked to Keppra, Keppra XR, Elepsia XR, Spritam (levetiracetam) and Onfi, Sympazan (clobazam).

“This hypersensitivity reaction to these medicines is serious but rare. DRESS can include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, or injury to organs including the …