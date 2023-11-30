Integra LifeSciences Must Face Claims in SurgiMend Hernia Repair Device Case, Calif. Judge Rules

SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has refused to dismiss design defect and failure to warn claims in an Integra LifeSciences hernia repair device action, ruling the plaintiff adequately alleged “a variety of ways” in which the device was defective, and that defendants failed to warn of the defects and the risks they pose.

In a Nov. 27 order, Judge Janis L. Sammartino of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California also allowed the claims for breach of warranty and punitive damages to proceed.

Michelle Kinnee was implanted with defendants’ SurgiMend Collagen Matrix on April 26, …