J&J Dismissed from Ala. Federal Ibuprofen Lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has granted Johnson & Johnson’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit by a man who alleged his ingestion of ibuprofen caused him to develop a rare skin disorder, finding the company did not manufacture, design or sell the drugs at issue.

In a Nov. 6 order, Chief Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama agreed with J&J that the plaintiff cannot state a plausible cause of action against it under Alabama law because J&J is not a manufacturer, designer, or seller of any product, and even …