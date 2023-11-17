Federal MDL Docket Sought for Suboxone Film Dental Decay Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs who accuse the makers of Suboxone film of failing to warn that the opioid use disorder drug contains ingredients that can cause tooth decay have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the cases.

In a Nov. 14 motion, the eight plaintiffs argue that there are at least 15 Suboxone film actions pending in five judicial districts, all of which allege that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Indivior plc overstated the drug’s safety despite being aware of numerous reports connecting the drug to dental decay and erosion.

“Adverse events and …