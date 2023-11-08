New Trial Denied in Fla. Federal Action Targeting Somatics ECT Device

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has denied a plaintiff’s motion for a new trial or to alter or amend the judgment in an action accusing Somatics LLC of failing to warn doctors that its electroshock therapy device causes permanent memory loss.

In a Nov. 7 order, Judge Tom Barber of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida found the court properly instructed the jury as to whether the plaintiff’s physician would have acted differently had he received a different warning regarding the device’s risks.

The judge also held that Somatics was properly awarded summary judgment …