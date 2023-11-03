Upneeq Eyedrop Maker Accused of Failing to Warn of Retinal Tears, Detachments

NEW YORK — A New York dermatologist has sued the maker of Upneeq, an eyedrop used to temporarily lift drooping eyelids, accusing it of failing to warn that it can cause retinal tears and detachments, leading to surgery and possible permanent eye loss.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, says RVL Pharmaceuticals Inc. knew or should have known that Upneeq’s primary ingredient, oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, is very similar to other ophthalmic agents used in the eye like brimonidine and apraclonidine, which are known to cause constriction of the pupil, triggering tractional …