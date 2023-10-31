DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Lilly Seeks Dismissal of Mounjaro Lawsuit, Says Label Warns of Gastrointestinal Risks


October 31, 2023


LAKE CHARLES, La. — Eli Lilly & Co. has moved to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of failing to warn that its injectable type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro can cause gastroparesis or gastroenteritis, arguing that the plaintiff was experiencing symptoms before she was prescribed the drug, which was not recommended for her in the first place.

In an Oct. 26 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Lilly contends that, according to the complaint, plaintiff Jacklyn Bjorklund alleges she used Ozempic for more than a year before switching to Mounjaro, and that Ozempic caused …


